GOGL – Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") announces that its 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2022 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.

April 12, 2023

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments