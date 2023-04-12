Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,755 in the last 365 days.

GOGL – Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") announces that its 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2022 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.

April 12, 2023

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

GOGL – Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more