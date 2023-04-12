Barcocina Announces Debut of Expansive Patio at Recently Opened West Town Location

Barcocina to debut outdoor patio in West Town with seating for 250, two fireplaces, and two bars.
The exciting new dog-friendly space offers 4000 square feet for the community to gather with friends and family
We're thrilled to debut our new West Town outdoor patio, and to offer guests a unique dining experience that captures the essence of modern Mexican cuisine, paired with the perfect atmosphere.”
— John Durkin, founder of Barcocina parent company, River Partners
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In October of 2022, seven years after its debut in Lakeview, modern Mexican restaurant Barcocina expanded to a second location in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood. Quickly after the opening at 1814 W. Chicago Ave, the team began plans to transform the adjacent parking lot into an expansive outdoor patio for 250 guests, making it 50 percent larger than the Lakeview location.
With the arrival of spring, Barcocina is excited to officially announce the debut of said West Town outdoor patio, offering 4000 square feet for guests to dine and unwind al fresco. The newly renovated space opens to humans (and dogs!) on Friday, April 14, 2023 featuring two fire pits and two bars which can be reserved for private parties, making it the perfect spot for corporate events, birthday celebrations, and casual get-togethers. The team also worked closely with the West Town Chamber of Commerce to invite local artist Joseph Renda Jr (www.jrenda-art.com) to create a mural inspired by the neighborhood. Outdoor bar menus will include an assortment of cocktails by the glass or pitcher, draft beers, wines, and a selection of over 40 different tequilas. Barcocina’s modern Mexican fare will be also available on the patio with a variety of shared plates, chips and dips, tacos, desserts and more.
"We are thrilled to unveil our new West Town location's outdoor patio,” said John Durkin, founder of Barcocina parent company, River Partners. “We are proud to offer our guests a unique dining experience that captures the essence of modern Mexican cuisine, paired with the perfect outdoor atmosphere.”
Weekly offerings at Barcocina also include Taco Tuesday specials, a Wednesday night margarita and guacamole making class, weekend bottomless brunch with a breakfast buffet and live DJ, and a happy hour menu featuring half off margaritas and martinis, and more. For all menus, special events and info, visit www.barcocinachicago.com.
ABOUT BARCOCINA WEST TOWN
Barcocina is located in the heart of West Town at 1814 W. Chicago Ave in Chicago, Illinois and is open Monday through Thursday from 5pm-12am, Friday from 5pm-2am, Saturday from 11am-3am, and Sunday from 11a-12am. The restaurant can be found on Instagram at @barcocinachi and on Facebook at @BarcocinaChi, and reservations can be made via OpenTable. For more info: www.barcocinachicago.com.
