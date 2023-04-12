Kaiser Aluminum Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU), a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, automotive extrusions, general engineering and other industrial applications, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after the market closes. The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.



The conference call can be directly accessed from the U.S. and Canada at 1 (877) 423-9813, and accessed internationally at 1 (201) 689-8573. The conference call ID number is 13737400. A live webcast and related presentation slides will be available through the Investors portion of the Company's website at https://investors.kaiseraluminum.com. An audio archive will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, automotive extrusions, and other industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added plate, sheet, coil, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service that have been key components of its culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company’s stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

Available Information

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.kaiseraluminum.com. The website includes a section for investor relations under which the Company provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its financial performance, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor events, and earnings and other press releases. In addition, all Company filings submitted to the SEC are available through a link to the section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, which includes: Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Proxy Statements for the Company’s annual stockholders’ meetings, and other information statements as filed with the SEC. In addition, the Company provides a webcast of its quarterly earnings calls and certain events in which management participates or hosts with members of the investment community.

Contact:

Addo Investor Relations

Investors@KaiserAluminum.com

949-614-1769