Crowdfunding Campaign Launches for BackSeat Driver, an App that Uses Phone Camera to Keep Drivers Safe

BackSeat Driver uses a phone's camera to detect potential hazards such as red lights, stop signs, and other vehicles, to alert drivers to potential risks.
We're excited to bring this technology to the world and make our roads safer for everyone. Our app provides an extra layer of protection that can help drivers avoid accidents and save lives.”
— Bob Fish
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Fish, an IP attorney and inventor, has launched an Indiegogo campaign to fund his latest innovation in driver safety technology - an app that uses a phone's camera to monitor surroundings and alert the driver of potential hazards.
The BackSeat Driver app is designed to help drivers stay safe on the road by detecting red lights, stop signs, and approaching other vehicles too quickly. The app uses phone camera technology to constantly analyze the road ahead and the driver's behavior, providing real-time alerts if it detects a potential hazard. These alerts are both audible and visual, ensuring that drivers are aware of potential dangers even if they're distracted or fatigued.
"We're excited to bring this innovative technology to the world and make our roads safer for everyone," said Bob Fish. "Our app provides an extra layer of protection that can help drivers avoid accidents and save lives."
The BackSeat Driver team is seeking funding on Indiegogo to bring this technology to market. With the support of the public, they hope to develop the app further and create a final product that will help millions of drivers stay safe on the road.
"We believe that BackSeat Driver has the potential to revolutionize the way we drive," said Fish. "But we can't do it alone - we need the help of the public to make this happen."
