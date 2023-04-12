Global HIV Drugs Market is Expected to Reach $36.49 Billion by 2027 | By AMR

The HIV drugs market size is expected to reach $36,495.47 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global HIV drugs market was pegged at $30.89 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $36.49 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is one of the most serious infectious diseases affecting approximately 39.6 million people worldwide at the end of 2018, according to the Joint United Nations Program on HIV / According to AIDS (UNAIDS). Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is used to treat HIV because it stops the growth of the HIV virus.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GalaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AbbVie

Cipla.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of HIV drugs market research to identify potential HIV drugs market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global HIV drugs market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

The approval of HIV drugs is expected to see a significant increase in the prevalence of HIV infection, an increase in the number of treatments and research and an increase in awareness and approval by the FDA for new products and their full acceptance among patients. . Increase in government initiatives to control HIV is driving the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region and LAMEA are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for industry leaders.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

As per the industry experts, long-term effect of COVID-19 outbreak is expected to be witnessed over the coming years. The outbreak has led to a situation of financial crisis in many countries. Moreover, in regions severely affected by COVID-19, HIV treatment procedures have been reduced to life or limb salvaging cases, owing to new government directives or hospital guidelines. Furthermore, all these factors are anticipated to impact the peripheral artery disease market as well in the future.

The HIV drugs market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global HIV drugs market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

