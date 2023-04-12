AFTER RECORD-PACE SALES, FINAL PHASE NOW OPEN IN THE CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG’S PRESTIGIOUS HOLLY HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD

WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s not every day that there’s an opportunity to live in the heart of history but for the lucky few who seize the day, that’s exactly what they’ll enjoy. Time is of the essence, however, as the developers of the project have just announced the FINAL PHASE is underway in the prestigious Holly Hills neighborhood.
Featuring luxurious new townhomes in the heart of Historic Williamsburg, Virginia, Holly Hills Townhomes by Sky Blue Homes, LLC, is located off Brookwood Drive, just one block from Route 199. In its storybook location, residents have the rare chance to live amid history, culture, landmarks, public parks, posh downtown dining, golf courses, the Williamsburg Winery and so much more. In fact, Colonial Williamsburg and the College of William & Mary can be easily accessed by following the walking path within the community.
Would-be buyers can choose from two new, smartly designed three- and four-bedroom plans (one with a bedroom downstairs) ranging from 1,550 sq ft to 2,070 sq ft starting at $449,900. Features include beautiful modern interiors, expert craftsmanship, nine-foot ceilings on the first floor, wide-plank LVP hardwood floors, and well-appointed kitchens that include a center island, granite countertops and Frigidaire stainless steel appliances. The crown jewel of the home is its spacious luxury owner’s suite including a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and custom tile showers. Enhanced exterior features include LP SmartSide siding and Anderson windows as well as patios for outdoor living, attached garage and storage unit.
Homes in this final phase are currently under construction with completion dates slated for July/August 2023.
For those who wish to find out more, the professionally decorated Camden model is available to tour and can be accessed through the sales office open Tuesday – Sunday from 1-5 pm at 118 Meeting Place, Williamsburg, VA 23185.
One visit and it’s clear, Holly Hills Luxury Townhomes is THE choice community in Williamsburg, Virginia.
To learn more contact Shelia Byers 757-897-9025 or sbyers@skybluehomesllc.com.
