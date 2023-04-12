Protecting Privacy and Security: Senate Passes Stearns Bill to Keep Lottery Player Information Private

OLYMPIA—In today’s digital age, data privacy and security are more important than ever. The Washington State Senate has passed House Bill 1221 sponsored by Rep. Chris Stearns (D-Auburn), which seeks to protect the privacy of lottery players by exempting their personal and financial information from public disclosure requirements without their written permission.

The bill’s passage comes as a relief to those concerned about the safety and security of their personal information. Stearns, who sponsored the bill, said, “As a society, we need to ensure that people’s privacy is protected, especially when it comes to sensitive information like financial and personal data. This bill is a necessary step in the right direction.”

The Public Records Act (PRA) of 1972 requires all state and local government agencies to make all public records available for public inspection and copying, unless certain statutory exemptions apply. However, certain personal and financial information, such as credit or debit card numbers, electronic check numbers, and account numbers and balances, are exempt from disclosure requirements under the PRA.

Through the administration of lottery products, the State Lottery and its contracted vendors receive a variety of information on players, such as residential address, email address, phone number, and date of birth. Most information about winners of lottery games is retained for six years after the transaction or final payment of winnings.

This new bill provides much-needed protection for lottery players who want to keep their personal and financial information private. By requiring written permission from players before their information can be disclosed, the bill ensures that people’s privacy rights are respected.

“Protecting the privacy and security of our constituents is a fundamental responsibility of government,” said Rep. Stearns. “I’m proud to have sponsored this bill, which helps to safeguard the sensitive information of those who participate in the lottery.”

The bill’s passage has been welcomed by privacy advocates and lottery players alike. It demonstrates a commitment to protecting people’s privacy and security and serves as a reminder of the importance of data protection in our increasingly connected world.