Avid Debuts New Pro Tools | MTRX II Audio Interface at NAMM Show to Elevate Creative Power of Audio Post Production Users

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced its new all-in-one audio interface, Pro Tools | MTRX II™, and introduced its new Pro Tools | MTRX Thunderbolt 3 Module™. For recording and post facilities as well as independent music and post users, MTRX II lets users capture all of the power of Pro Tools software-based workflows while gaining IO capacity, a larger routing matrix and more immersive monitoring capabilities. The addition of the new Thunderbolt™ 3 module brings the power of MTRX II and MTRX Studio interfaces to native audio applications, which can be used simultaneously with Pro Tools | HDX.
“We’re excited to introduce Pro Tools | MTRX II and the Thunderbolt 3 module to provide our user community with the very best tools that fully unleash the creative capacity of Pro Tools software in their music and audio post production workflows,” said Rich Nevens, Senior Director, Audio Product Management at Avid. “The Thunderbolt 3 Option Card is a pivotal development that opens multi-platform and native capabilities to our MTRX II and MTRX Studio users. MTRX II provides even greater flexibility and expandability than MTRX, further empowering users with more built-in IO, more mixing, and more monitoring capability. Furthermore, the introduction of Matrix II will enable us to reduce the backlog in our audio integrated solutions from the second quarter of 2022.”
The new Pro Tools | MTRX II features include:
The new MTRX Thunderbolt 3 Module features include:
For more information about Pro Tools | MTRX II and the Thunderbolt 3 Option Card, please visit www.avid.com/products/pro-tools-mtrx-ii. Meet Avid at NAMM Show 2023 (Anaheim, April 13-15) in booth 14416, North Hall to learn more.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11a1f687-849a-4f83-bf39-140a1ab5f00d