Minerals Technologies Announces First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) announced today that it will release results for its fourth quarter ended April 2, 2023, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Minerals Technologies’ website at   https://investors.mineralstech.com/quarterly-results-conference-calls

About Minerals Technologies Inc.
Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household and personal care, paper & packaging, foundry, steel, construction, and environmental solutions around the world. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2022.

Lydia Kopylova, (212) 878-1831


