WillScot Mobile Mini to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on April 26, 2023

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after market close.

Chief Executive Officer Brad Soultz and President and Chief Financial Officer Tim Boswell will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the live call by phone, use the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI56e4d98e310b4be89b31141f151e7d4e.

You will be provided with dial-in details after registering. To avoid delays, we recommend that participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website www.willscotmobilemini.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 12 months following the call.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible space and storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com 

Media Contact Information

Jake Saylor

jake.saylor@willscot.com

Investor Contact Information

Nick Girardi

nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com


Primary Logo

