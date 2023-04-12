Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,746 in the last 365 days.

CIDRZ participates in the national World Health Day commemorations

The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) joined the global community to celebrate the World Health Day National commemorations held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

On 7 April 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) observed its 75th anniversary, and Zambian Republican president Mr Hakainde Hichilema congratulated WHO on several public health successes achieved that have improved quality of life during their last seven decades of existence.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Health and WHO under the theme “Health for all”, attracted different cooperating partners that took time to showcase some of the health services they are providing in an effort to ensure that everyone has access to quality health.
And Minister of Health, Hon. Sylvia Masebo, said that despite the many successes that the government of the Republic of Zambia has attained in providing health care, maternal mortality still remains a great source of concern as the country continues to lose an average of 10-15 women per week.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Permanent Secretary administration, Dr George Sinyangwe, Ms Masebo said the reduction of maternal mortality rate needs calls for concerted efforts from stakeholders.

And speaking at the same event, WHO Country Representative Dr Nathan Bakyaita said that despite the organisation’s successes, this year’s World Health Day calls on all stakeholders to reflect on past challenges, build on them, and plan for the future.

“As WHO, we encourage governments, cooperating partners, and stakeholders to take a step further and work together to ensure that we strengthen our health systems based on the provision of strong primary health care. We need to ensure additional financial investment in primary health care oriented by the building blocks of health systems, particularly a health workforce, health infrastructure, medicines, and health technologies all should be supported and guided by evidence.” He spoke.

You just read:

CIDRZ participates in the national World Health Day commemorations

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more