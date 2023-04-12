Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,666 in the last 365 days.

Immuneering to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today announced that management will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barrett, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Mallory Morales, CPA, Vice President of Finance, Treasurer.

Format: Virtual Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings
Virtual Presentation: April 19 from 12:45 - 1:25 pm ET in Track 1

The presentations will be webcast live and archived for 30 days in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation  

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, a universal-MAPK program, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.  

Media Contact:
Gina Nugent 
Nugent Communications 
617-460-3579 
gina@nugentcommunications.com

Investor Contacts: 
Laurence Watts 
Gilmartin Group 
619-916-7620 
laurence@gilmartinir.com

or

Kiki Patel, PharmD 
Gilmartin Group 
332-895-3225
kiki@gilmartinir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Immuneering to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more