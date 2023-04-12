Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,695 in the last 365 days.

Optinose to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- YARDLEY, Pa., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that members of its management team will present a company overview and business update at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 17, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

To listen to a webcast of the presentation live, please visit the Investors page of the Optinose website.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Optinose
Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
jonathan.neely@optinose.com
267.521.0531


Primary Logo

You just read:

Optinose to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more