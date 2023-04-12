Secured Signing CEO, Gal Thompson, announces 2023 kick-off meeting focusing on vision and yearly goals.

We're thrilled about what 2023 has in store for us, and we're committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with electronic signature and digital solutions.”
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Secured Signing, a leading provider of electronic signature, digital solutions, and Remote Online Notarization (RON) platform announced that the company held its 2023 kick-off meeting, an event that brought together leadership and development teams to discuss the vision and goals for the upcoming year.
The 2023 kick-off meeting was an inspiring gathering that celebrated Secured Signing's achievements, commitment to innovation, cutting-edge technology, and the company's core values of exceptional customer service.
Apart from showcasing new API's, releasing new integrations, and obtaining SOC2 certification, Secured Signing will soon launch an improved, easy-to-navigate, external facing website. The website will feature a modern design, optimized for mobile devices, and provide customers with an intuitive and user-friendly experience.
The Secured Signing team believes that the combination of its 2023 initiatives brought to market, will offer customers even more than the current industry standards with more state-of-the-art electronic signature and digital solution features and enhancements that provide simple, smart, and secured digital transactions.
The 2023 kick off meeting was also an opportunity for the entire team to share new ideas, propose new initiatives, and reflect on the company's achievements. It was a time to celebrate Secured Signing's commitment to providing exceptional customer service and cutting-edge technology.
"We're thrilled about what 2023 has in store for us, and we're committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with electronic signature and digital solutions," said Thompson. "We want to continue to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers and make it easy for them to sign and process documents quickly and securely. The launch of our new modernized, user-friendly external facing website, paired with new features and our commitment to continued product enhancements, is a testament to our dedication to this goal."
Secured Signing is committed to providing its customers with innovative and cutting-edge technology. The company's new initiatives for 2023 will undoubtedly make the signing process easier and faster for its customers, while maintaining the highest level of security and privacy. With a strong focus on customer service, Secured Signing is excited to continue to grow and innovate in the years to come.
About Secured Signing
Secured Signing is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital solutions, helping businesses and organizations streamline their document signing processes. With its easy-to-use platform, customers can quickly and easily get their agreements signed and returned, saving time, and increasing efficiency. Secured Signing provides a trusted, tamper-proof Digital Signatures platform to the eSignature market with their legally binding document management solution that enables simple and secure eSigning, streamlined document workflows, and remote online notarization (RON) in a single cloud-based platform. The company’s Digital Signature, Video Signing, and RON platform enables its users to use any device to capture their graphical signature, fill-in, sign, seal and verify documents anywhere, anytime.
