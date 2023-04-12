47yo man in Hà Nội handed six-year imprisonment for anti-State propaganda

VIETNAM, April 12 -

HÀ NỘI — The People's Court of Hà Nội sentenced 47-year-old Nguyễn Lân Thắng to 6 years in prison for the crime of "making, storing, disseminating or propagandising information, documents, materials aimed at opposing the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam" under the Penal Code.

In addition, during the first-instance trial, the court also sentenced Thắng to two years of probation after serving the prison sentence.

According to the indictment of the Hà Nội People's Procuracy, from June 13, 2018 to December 31, 2020, Thắng (residing in Đống Đa District) gave interviews for various websites and had 12 video clips posted on the internet with content aimed at opposing the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

Among them, there were 11 items distorting the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s orientations and policies, slandering the people’s administration; 8 items deemed engaging in psychological warfare, spreading false information, causing confusion among the people; and four types of contents distorting, slandering, and insulting the reputation of organisations and individuals.

In addition, Thắng also kept in his possession two books with contents distorting, slandering the people’s administration; 14 contents spreading false information, causing confusion among the people; 14 contents propagandising psychological warfare; and 12 contents distorting, slandering, and insulting the reputation of organisations and individuals. — VNS