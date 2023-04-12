When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 12, 2023
Product Type: Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared fish
Company Name: Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc.
Brand Name: Shirakiku

Company Announcement

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., Santa Fe Springs, CA is recalling 19.04 oz packages of Shirakiku brand Ajhei Sanuki Udon Noodle. The product contains the undeclared allergen of fish, specifically skipjack tuna. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to skipjack tuna run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume those products.

The product was distributed in CA, CO, AZ, GA through retail stores.

The products come in a 19.04 oz, illustrated plastic bag. The UPC for the product is 074410455453 which is located on the back side of the package. This issue affects all lot codes or date codes.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after we found out that the product contains undeclared allergen (skipjack tuna: fish). Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a human error during the label design making process.

The last distribution of the product in the marketplace was in January 2023.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at recall@wismettacusa.com.