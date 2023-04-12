Submit Release
Between security and transparency: a study of how city councils work in Ukraine during the war 

The Transparent Cities programme (Transparency International Ukraine), with the financial support of the European Union, has presented a study of the work of Ukrainian city councils during the war. 

This year, the team assessed only 70 cities out of the usual 100 according to the updated criteria. Instead of the usual points and ranking, the status of the city (transparent, partially transparent, and non-transparent) and the level of implementation indicator are now being considered. 

According to the results of the study, Dnipro, Lviv, and Mukachevo have the status of “transparent”. Vinnytsia, Volodymyr, Zhytomyr, Kamianske, Kyiv, Kropyvnytskyi, Lutsk, Ternopil, Uzhhorod, and Chernivtsi are classified as “partially transparent”. Fifty-seven cities are recognised as “non-transparent.”

The programme warns that the research should be interpreted only contextually. “Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the sphere of access to public information has generally regressed. Referring to security risks, cities suspended the work of official portals or restricted access to certain sections or pages,” says a press release by the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “Therefore, the study does not aim to show the shortcomings in the work of local self-government bodies. It aimed at analysing the issues, identifying best practices, and helping local authorities become more capable in countering wartime challenges.”

“The world community pays great attention to Ukraine, already helping us and planning to support us in the process of reconstruction. A high level of transparency and accountability of local authorities is crucial for the efficient attraction of investments and the restoration of Ukraine,” says Olena Ogorodnik, Transparent Cities Project Manager.

The programme team also developed its recommendations based on the analysed data to enhance the capacity of cities and ensure the transparency and efficiency of local authorities.

Press release

