Global Sales of Bionic Eye is Expected to Accelerate at a Whopping 13% CAGR, Reaching US$ 297.1 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global bionic eye market is valued at US$ 297.1 million in 2023 and is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2033.



Bionic eyes, also known as artificial eyes or visual prostheses, are advanced medical devices that have revolutionized the field of ophthalmology. These devices are designed to provide vision to individuals who have lost them due to various eye-related disorders. The global bionic eye market is growing rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of eye-related disorders and technological advancements in the field.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 2.2 billion people worldwide suffer from some sort of vision impairment, with around 1 billion cases that could have been prevented.



Get Free Sample Report to Grow Your Profit Margin – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8504

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global bionic eye market is expected to reach US$ 1 billion by 2033.

The presence of well-established healthcare facilities and key market players is driving the sales of bionic eye solutions in the United States.

The older population in Germany is the leading factor driving demand for bionic eyes in the country.

Australia is booming in the field of bionic eyes due to the presence of advanced medical technologies and researchers.

"Rapidly increasing older population (who are more prone to getting infected with eye diseases) and rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy are driving the demand for bionic eye technologies," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Bionic Eye Industry Research

By Eye Type :

By Technology :

By End User : Hospitals Ophthalmic Clinics

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8504

Report Attributes Details Bionic Eye Market Size (2023E) US$ 297.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 1 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 13% CAGR Leading Regional Market North America No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Competitive Analysis

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, key players in the bionic eye market are using various marketing tactics such as acquisitions to broaden their portfolio range and to expand internationally, more investments in R&D to launch innovative products & to gain a major position in the worldwide market.

Innovations in the field of bionics have led to the development of advanced visual prostheses that provide better vision and are more comfortable to use. Key players in the bionic eye market are investing heavily in R&D activities to provide bionic eye solutions at affordable rates.

Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System, developed by Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., is a wireless implantable device that provides electrical stimulation to the retina, allowing patients to perceive light patterns and images.



Key Companies Profiled

Nano Retina Ltd.

Monash Vision Group

Second Sight Medical Products

Pixium Vision

Nidek Co. Ltd.

MetaModal LLC

Bionic Vision Technologies

Biomedical Technologies S.L.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8504

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bionic eye market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on eye type (external, implanted), technology (electronic, mechanical), and end user (hospitals, ophthalmic clinics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Hydrosurgery Systems Market: The global hydrosurgery systems market is valued at US$ 119 million in 2023 and is extrapolated to secure a revenue of US$ 287 million by the end of 2033. This Fact.MR study predicts global demand for hydrosurgery systems to rise swiftly at 9.2% CAGR over the next ten years.

Biohacking Market: The global biohacking market is valued at US$ 28.87 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 242 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a stupendous CAGR of 23.7% from 2023 to 2033. The term 'biohacking' stands for the use of functionally enhancing drugs or the implantation of biohacking connected devices within or outside of a person to improve cognition, memory, and imagination. The most effective strategy involves using nootropic drugs to increase cognition and focus.

Hip Tendinitis Market: Expanding at a CAGR of 5%, the global hip tendinitis market is predicted to increase from a value of US$ 268.7 million in 2023 to US$ 437.8 million by the end of 2033. Hip tendinitis is an uncomfortable inflammatory condition when a tendon in the hip becomes irritated or inflamed. Other names for it include hip tendonitis and hip flexor tendonitis.

Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market: The global melanoma cancer diagnostics market accounts for a valuation of US$ 4.6 billion in 2023 and is extrapolated to secure a revenue of US$ 8.9 billion by the end of 2033. Over the next ten years, global demand for melanoma cancer diagnostics is forecasted to rise at 6.8% CAGR.

Paronychia Treatment Market: The global paronychia treatment market is valued at US$ 500 million in 2023. Overall market value is estimated to touch US$ 1 billion by the end of 2033, expanding briskly at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2033. Paronychia, often known as whitlow, is a common skin infectious condition that affects the area around the nail. This is caused by bacteria, fungi, or both. It impacts the tissues of the nail fold and may change the texture, color, and shape of the nail.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Shambhu Nath Jha

Email : shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube