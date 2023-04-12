The 1st World Film Industry Conference concluded successfully with 16 events to create a "Davos Forum" for film culture

Recently, with the successful holding of the "SAIC Volkswagen Viloran Night" Award ceremony of the 2nd Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival in Macao, the World Film Festival Chairman Forum, the Global Smart Media Conference and other forums and award activities. The 1st World Film Industry Conference, which is the title of SAIC Volkswagen Viloran and rooted for Sands China, came to a successful conclusion in Macao.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005741/en/

The 1st World Film Industry Conference lasted nearly seven months from September 6, 2022, when the Global Scriptwriter Creation Forum was held in Changzhi, Shanxi Province, to December 11-13 of the same year, when the World Film Industry Conference 2022 was held in Los Angeles, to the Macau Summit held in China at the end of March this year. A total of 16 major events about film and culture were held with the participation of thousands of global film and television media elites, which is said to have created the "Davos Forum" in the field of world film and culture.

Sixteen events in nearly seven months spanning three countries in China, USA and Canada

Headquartered in Macau, the World Film Industry Conference is a non-profit, neutral organization co-sponsored by the Macau International Film Industry Research Center, Macau World Film Industry Association, Aollywood Film Workers Association, and China Film Academy. The conference aims to build an international platform for the interconnection between China and the world's film industry and a Chinese forum for the global film industry to share and co-govern with a community of shared future. The founding chairman of the conference is Haige Wang, chairman of Huading Awards and a renowned curator.

In January 2022, the 1st World Film Industry Conference was officially launched at Wynn Palace in Macau, China. The goal of the Conference is to create a globally significant film and television event in the post-epidemic era, with all members committed to driving the film and television industry forward, building bridges between East and West, enhancing cultural exchange between Eastern and Western peoples, and creating a "Davos Forum" in the world of film and culture.

On September 6, 2022, the first event of the 1st World Film Industry Conference and the Global Scriptwriter Creation Forum hosted by the Aollywood Group was held in Aollywood Hill, Shanxi Province, China, which kicked off the series of activities of the WFIC. From the beginning of September 2022 to the end of March 2023, from Changzhi to Los Angeles, to Macau and Vancouver, the 1st World Film Industry Conference lasted for nearly seven months. It has planned and hosted the Global Scriptwriter Creation Forum, the 2nd Aollywood Forum, the World Film Industry Conference 2022 Annual Meeting, the Global Film Academy Deans Forum, the Global Film Producers Summit Forum, the World Audiovisual Technology Forum, the Sino-U.S. Cultural Industry Summit, the Global Ministers & Ambassadors Forum, and the World Film Industry Conference Macau Summit, the World Film Festival Chairman Forum, the 3rd China Cultural Power Forum, the Global Film Capital Forum, the Global Smart Media Conference Canada Summit, Global Smart Media Conference Macau Summit, and Award Ceremony of the 2nd Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival, and other 16 major film culture and media forums, summits, award ceremonies and activities, spanning four places in three countries: Changzhi, Shanxi Province, China; Los Angeles, USA; Macau, China; and Vancouver, Canada. The forum received strong support from Variety magazine.

During the World Film Industry Conference, thousands of global film and television elites participated in various activities hosted by the Conference , which enhanced mutual understanding and trust, strengthened film and cultural exchanges among people from different countries, deepened regional cultural cooperation, gathered positive energy for the development of film culture in Asia and the world, and becoming an international cultural exchange platform with both Asian characteristics and global influence.

From Hollywood to Aollywood, a Dialogue Across the Pacific to Promote Exchange

The World Film Industry Conference 2022 had been held at the Loews Hotel in Los Angeleson December 11-12, 2022. The theme of the conference was "From Hollywood to Aollywood, Dialogue Across the Pacific". During the two-day conference, a series of events including the Global Film Academy Dean Forum were held.

Hai-ge Wang, the founding Chairman of the World Film Industry Conference; Anthony Rendon, Speaker of the California House of Representatives; Rob Minkoff, a famous Hollywood producer and the director of The Lion King; William Mundell, a Hollywood film producer; Gordon Williams, the 7 times winner of Grammy Award; Elizabeth Daley, the dean of USC School of Cinematic Arts; Bill Hilary, former CEO of BBC America; Brian Kite, the dean of UCLA Theatre, Film and Television School; Susan Ruskin, the dean and Executive Vice President at the American Film Institute; Frederico Lapenda, the Jury President of the Beverly Hills Film Festival; Omar Kaczmarczyk, a famous Hollywood actor and producer; Bill Mechanic, former Academy Award President; Arthur Sarkissian, a Hollywood actor and producer of "Rush Hour" series; Fredric Golchan, a Hollywood producer; Sherwood Hu, a famous Chinese director; Allen Yang, the Executive Director of FHL Vive Center for Enhanced Reality of Department of EECS, University of California-Berkeley; Zhen-ying Liu, the Secretary general of Science and Technology Promotion Center of World Film Industry Conference and many other famous film producers, directors, experts and scholars attended the World Film Industry Conference. It can be regarded as the largest international scale, the most comprehensive discipline and the most representative top conference in film academia.

At this annual meeting, Wang Haige, the founding chairman of the World Film Industry Conference, said in his welcome speech that since its establishment, the World Film Industry Conference, based on Asia and facing the world, has put forward many valuable proposals and suggestions on building consensus between the East and the West, promoting cooperation among various parties, advancing the globalization of the film industry, and strengthening the construction of a global film community with a shared future. He suggested that Aollywood and Hollywood should look to the future and strengthen cooperation in five aspects: Enhancing Mutual Trust, Deepening Cooperation, Strengthening Exchanges, Coping With Challenges And Increasing Support.

The Macau Summit Concluded With a Grand Finale, and the Global Smart Media Conference Looked Ahead to the Future

From March 29 to 31, 2022, the Macau Summit of the World Film Industry Conference was held at the Londoner Hotel, Macau. During the two-day summit, a series of film culture and media exchange activities were held, including the Global Ministers & Ambassadors Forum, the 2nd Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival Award Ceremony, the World Film Festival Chairman Forum, and the Global Smart Media Conference.

Zhu Ting, President of World Film Industry Conference; Dr. Wang Yingwei, President of Sands China Limited; Marie Roland Alain Wong Yen Cheong, Ambassador of Mauritius to China; Deborah Gabinetti, President of the Bali International Film Festival; Joanne Goh, President of the Malaysian International Film Festival; Catherine Fitzgerald, President of the New Zealand International Film Festival; Catherine Fitzgerald, President of the New Zealand International Film Festival; Deanna Gao, President of the Paris Chinese Film Festival; H.E. Ambassador Baher Sheweikhi, Consul General of the Consulate General of Egypt in Hong Kong; Mr. Gonzalo Javier Sabate, Consul General of the Consulate General of Argentina in Hong Kong; Mr. Rodrigo Manuel Rocca de la Fuente, Vice-Consul of the Consulate General of Argentina in Hong Kong; Mr. Almas Seitakynov, Consul General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong; Mr. Bilal Ahmad BUTT, Consul General of Pakistan in Hong Kong Dr. Adebayo E. Adeyemi, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Hong Kong and Macau; Mr Chaturont CHAIYAKAM, Consul General of the Royal Thai Consulate General in Hong Kong; Mr.Rafael Custódio Marques, Consul General of Mozambique in Macau; Luc Bendza, Chief Representative of the African Film Institute in China; Mr. Johnny K.S. Lam, Vice Consul of the Dominican Republic in Hong Kong; Mr. Ivan Seixas, Consul General of Brazil in Hong Kong; Ms.Krisztina Dóra Koletár, Trade Commisioner of Hungary in Hong Kong; You Ge, Baoguo Chen, Zhizhong Huang, Jinsong Wang, Shaohua Ma, Chenggong Zhang, Hanlin Gong, Siyuan Wu, Jun Wen, Bak-Ming Wong, Yufang Wu, Huimin Tao, Hairong Tian, Daniel Brühl, Gracija Filipović, Lina Yang, Ke Su, Ting Zhang, Yuzhu Yao, Taishen Cheng, Lei Feng, Ming Fan, Xi Sun, Xiru Fu, Wei Zhang, Jianli Hu, Jian Mao, Alang, Fei Tan, Ziwen Song, Haoyue Han, Yabin Suo, Rui Yao, Yuqing Zhu, Nianqun Zeng and many other famous Chinese and foreign Film and television personalities, scholars and media editors-in-chief attended the Macau Summit. The opening ceremony of the summit was hosted by Daniel Newham, Mi Li and Hui Lu.

Ting Zhu, president of the World Film Industry Conference, said in his speech that "One country, two systems" policy has created a big stage for the World Film Industry Conference to take off from here. We are grateful to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, where the Chinese culture has nurtured the Aollywood. The World Film Industry Conference aims to build an international platform for film connectivity between China and the world and a community of shared future for the global film industry.

It is worth mentioning that two Global Smart Media Conferences were held in Vancouver, Canada and Macau, China at the same time. On the day of the Global Smart Media Conference Canada Summit, the Canadian Prime Minister, the mayor of Vancouver and the city councilors all sent congratulatory letters. Several senior professionals from film, technology and media discussed the combination of film and smart media and the future of AI intelligent film. The Macau Summit of the Global Smart Media Conference invited more than a dozen famous Chinese film and television scholars and editors, including Wei Zhang and Jian Mao, to express their views on the topic of "How ChatGPT will impact on the film and media industry". Two global Smart Media Conferences were held to look ahead to the future for the global film and cultural media industry.

The 1st World Film Industry Conference concluded with the Macau Summit and the Global Smart Media Conference while the World Film Industry Conference 2023 also opened in Macau, where guests jointly raised the ceremonial ribbon symbolizing the intersection of the linked world film industry. World Film Industry Conference Honorary Chairman Mr. Yang Sunxi, Dr. Wong Ying-wei, Honorary Chairman Mr. Zhang Guoliang, and President of the Conference Mr. Zhu Ting accepted on behalf of the conference the calligraphy and painting presented by Executive Vice President of the Hong Kong Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Chairman of the Hong Kong Art Association, and famous contemporary ink painter Mr. Lin Tianhang, which reads "World Film Industry Conference, Five Continents Create Dreams and Gather in Macau". We look forward to a more exciting World Film Industry Conference in 2023!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005741/en/