Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,665 in the last 365 days.

Keri Laine Executive Solutions Interviews Brandon Siler on New InRoads Podcast

InRoads Podcast, hosted by KLES founder Keri Laine, features a series of intimate conversations with elite leaders who have shaped their industries, their teams, and the future of work. Guests share their personal roadmaps to success with the goal of inspiring others as they navigate their own journeys.

Orlando, FL - April 12th, 2023 - InRoads Podcast, hosted by KLES founder Keri Laine, features a series of intimate conversations with elite leaders who have shaped their industries, their teams, and the future of work. Guests share their personal roadmaps to success with the goal of inspiring others as they navigate their own journeys.

Launched online in March, InRoads Podcast has a powerhouse lineup of top-tier business leaders, global executives, company founders, highly ranked military veterans and athletes, and some of the most astute investors in the private equity space.

The most recent InRoads Podcast episode features a conversation with former NFL linebacker Brandon Siler. An accomplished player-turned-entrepreneur, Siler knows firsthand what it takes to lead a team to success. In this conversation, he shares his insights on how to develop the necessary skills to become an effective leader, including the importance of communication, accountability, and self-awareness. Siler shares his personal journey on mental health and how he has found the courage to speak out and seek help. He highlights the importance of having a support system and encourages others to prioritize their own mental health and well-being.

Brandon Siler’s upcoming projects include:

  • A Netflix movie airing fall of 2023 about the Florida Gator Championship runs from 2006-2008.
  • A new book and leadership course, “The Definition of a Leader” which uses his personal experiences to help individuals become more effective leaders and take charge of their careers.


Keri Laine Executive Solutions helps investors, venture capitalists, and private equity firms maximize profits by developing strong leaders, building efficient teams, and creating frameworks for success. By developing and implementing talent strategies for our clients, Keri Laine Executive Solutions' fundamental mission is to assist in accelerating their journey to profitability. 

The founder, Keri Laine, is a former global chief-level executive, a certified executive coach, and a proven business strategist in the entrepreneurial and investor space. She has coached more than 200 top executives and entrepreneurs, helping them disrupt their sectors with innovative success across the globe. Keri has led organizations through employee growth of 100 to 4,000, both public and private, with revenue stages from $40m to $5.6b.

For more information, visit Keri Laine Executive Solutions at www.kerilaine.com

Media Contact
Company Name:

Keri Laine Executive Solutions


Contact Person:

Keri Laine


Email:Send Email
Phone:

689-257-5537


City:

Orlando


State:

FL


Country:

United States


Website:http://kerilaine.com

You just read:

Keri Laine Executive Solutions Interviews Brandon Siler on New InRoads Podcast

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more