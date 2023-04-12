Keri Laine Executive Solutions Interviews Brandon Siler on New InRoads Podcast

InRoads Podcast, hosted by KLES founder Keri Laine, features a series of intimate conversations with elite leaders who have shaped their industries, their teams, and the future of work. Guests share their personal roadmaps to success with the goal of inspiring others as they navigate their own journeys.

Orlando, FL - April 12th, 2023 - InRoads Podcast, hosted by KLES founder Keri Laine, features a series of intimate conversations with elite leaders who have shaped their industries, their teams, and the future of work. Guests share their personal roadmaps to success with the goal of inspiring others as they navigate their own journeys.

Launched online in March, InRoads Podcast has a powerhouse lineup of top-tier business leaders, global executives, company founders, highly ranked military veterans and athletes, and some of the most astute investors in the private equity space.

The most recent InRoads Podcast episode features a conversation with former NFL linebacker Brandon Siler. An accomplished player-turned-entrepreneur, Siler knows firsthand what it takes to lead a team to success. In this conversation, he shares his insights on how to develop the necessary skills to become an effective leader, including the importance of communication, accountability, and self-awareness. Siler shares his personal journey on mental health and how he has found the courage to speak out and seek help. He highlights the importance of having a support system and encourages others to prioritize their own mental health and well-being.

Brandon Siler’s upcoming projects include:

A Netflix movie airing fall of 2023 about the Florida Gator Championship runs from 2006-2008.

A new book and leadership course, “The Definition of a Leader” which uses his personal experiences to help individuals become more effective leaders and take charge of their careers.



Keri Laine Executive Solutions helps investors, venture capitalists, and private equity firms maximize profits by developing strong leaders, building efficient teams, and creating frameworks for success. By developing and implementing talent strategies for our clients, Keri Laine Executive Solutions' fundamental mission is to assist in accelerating their journey to profitability.

The founder, Keri Laine, is a former global chief-level executive, a certified executive coach, and a proven business strategist in the entrepreneurial and investor space. She has coached more than 200 top executives and entrepreneurs, helping them disrupt their sectors with innovative success across the globe. Keri has led organizations through employee growth of 100 to 4,000, both public and private, with revenue stages from $40m to $5.6b.

