BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: National Instruments Corporation (Nasdaq – NATI), Triton International Limited (NYSE - TRTN), Tessco Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq - TESS), Life Storage, Inc. …

National Instruments Corporation (Nasdaq – NATI)

Under the terms of the agreement, National Instruments will be acquired by Emerson (NYSE – EMR) in an all-cash transaction. National Instruments shareholders will receive $60 in cash for each National Instruments share held. The deal has an equity value of approximately $8.2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the National Instruments Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Emerson is paying too little for the Company.

Triton International Limited (NYSE - TRTN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Triton will be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (“BIP”) (NYSE - BIP) in a stock and cash transaction. The total consideration of $85.00 per Triton common share will consist of $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in BIPC class A exchangeable shares. The investigation concerns whether the Triton Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether BIP is paying too little for the Company.

Tessco Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq - TESS)

Under the terms of the deal, Tessco will be acquired by entities affiliated with Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital, in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, all outstanding shares of Tessco common stock will be acquired for $9.00 in cash, resulting in an enterprise value of approximately $161.4 million. The investigation concerns whether the Tessco Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital are paying too little for the Company.

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE - LSI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Life Storage will be acquired by Extra Space Storage Inc. (“Extra Space”) (NYSE - EXR). Life Storage shareholders will receive 0.8950 of an Extra Space share for each Life Storage share they own, representing a total consideration of approximately $145.82 per share based on Extra Space’s share price close on March 31, 2023. At closing, Extra Space and Life Storage shareholders are expected to own approximately 65% and 35% of the combined company, respectively. The investigation concerns whether the Life Storage Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Extra Space is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $151.76 for the Company’s shares.

