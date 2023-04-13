CBP Updates Operational Hours at North Troy and West Berkshire Ports of Entry

VERMONT — On Friday, April 7, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that it would update hours of operations at two ports of entry (POE) in Vermont, North Troy and West Berkshire. Both POEs will open at 8:00 am on April 15, 2023, and will then operate 24 hours, 7 days a week, aligning with adjacent Canada Border Services Agency ports.

For several years, CBP has documented a reduction in privately-owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic at some POEs along its northern border. As part of CBP’s obligation to use its resources responsibly, it regularly evaluates workload, staffing, operating costs, and traffic volumes to align operating hours that reflect traffic patterns and place employees where they can be most useful.

CBP is sensitive to the concerns raised by local communities regarding reduced hours of operation. It is working closely with its partners to discuss the operational details surrounding changes to port hours and is in close coordination with local governmental officials and congressional stakeholders. CBP continues to work with CBSA to address shared concerns along the northern border and will continue to evaluate traffic volumes and other relevant data points when making decisions related to hours of operation and staffing. These efforts enable CBP to better align staffing during peak hours, allowing CBP to better serve the public and complete its border security mission.

