CBP Officers Seize over $900K in Methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted alleged methamphetamine with a value of $906,900 concealed within a vehicle.
“These harmful narcotics will not make it to American streets thanks to our CBP officers who used all of our available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
On April 10, 2023, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white Chevrolet SUV arriving from Mexico driven by a 21 year-old female U.S. citizen. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting 55 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing a total of 101.45 pounds (46.02 kg) of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.
CBP OFO arrested the driver, seized the narcotics and vehicle. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) initiated a criminal investigation.
