El Paso port of entry agriculture enforcement operation nets hundreds of violations ahead of Easter

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists recorded 878 violations while conducting an operation targeting prohibited agriculture items during the week leading up to Easter.

“The operation focused on passengers and pedestrians arriving at the ports of El Paso with a targeting emphasis on confetti eggs, cut flowers, floral bouquets/arrangements, and plants,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Travelers were referred to secondary inspections based on agriculture targeting by CBP officers working at the primary inspection booths.”

Dozens of confetti-filled egg shells confiscated during the enforcement operation.

During the week CBP agriculture specialists seized just under 600 pounds of “cascarones”. The confetti-filled eggs are restricted to quantities of 12 per passenger. The empty egg shells may be decorated, etched, or painted but they must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue.

Floral import exams also uncovered multiple items of concern. CBP agriculture specialists examined 962 cut flower stems. More than 200 of those were prohibited varieties.

During the course of the operation a total of 30 pest interceptions were recorded. They were turned over to USDA for identification.

Four travelers were assessed civil penalties for failure to declare totaling $1,075.

CBP encourages travelers to declare all agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival and before making their journey to consult the Know Before You Go guide. It is best to declare all items acquired abroad to avoid penalties. If an item is declared but found to be prohibited it can be abandoned without consequence.