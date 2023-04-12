A draft federal plan to manage the Colorado River’s depleted reservoirs released on Tuesday contemplates across-the-board water cuts for water agencies across the Southwest. The unprecedented act would upend the priority system established over 100 years and set off a chain of litigation.
You just read:
Draft federal Colorado River plan could set off chain of litigation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.