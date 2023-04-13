Coach and Speaker Carrie Verrochio to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We live in a youth obsessed world. As women age and transition into midlife, starting in their 40’s, it can be an unsettling time of mixed emotions. Women are bombarded with ads promoting prepubescent -like skin that makes us even more insecure about aging. We begin to feel marginalized and obsolete. But the truth is midlife can be an excellent time for self-reflection and renewed transformation. Where we can discover new strengths and passions and reevaluate goals and aspirations. But how exactly can we do this in such confusing times? That’s why working with a certified professional is an excellent way to help us gain clarity, acquire new perspective, tap into our inner wisdom, and help us live our best life at any age.

Carrie Verrochio is a Life Coach, a female Empowerment Mentor, acclaimed Podcaster and professional speaker, and author of The Radical Empowerment Method.

“My passion and life's work is about helping women transform to a place of clarity and empowerment to discover who they authentically are and who they are magnificently blossoming into,” says Carrie. “I help women identify inner strengths and overcome limiting beliefs perpetrated by society. Once we identify these hurdles, I help them stand up for themselves and reclaim their power so they can begin achieving what they want the most out of life.”

Carrie’s coaching approach is intuitive and purposeful. She helps women free themselves from following society’s arbitrary norms that getting older means your value is diminishing. To shift away from low self-esteem that means feeling invisible and undervalued to being radiant, dazzling, and empowered.

Since her early childhood Carrie was a talented singer and performer. Over the years, she passionately embraced the traditional role of wife and mother. Her personal journey of empowerment began when her beloved brother was diagnosed with terminal cancer and before he passed away, he made her promise to stop hiding her talents from the world, spread her wings, and share her gifts with the universe. And that’s exactly what she did, finding her true purpose and passion as a certified life coach.

“It’s a gift to age and perfectly acceptable to love the older version of ourselves,” says Carrie. “So why don’t we accept that notion instead of feeling life is over and fade into nothingness. Let’s take care of ourselves and not try to look twenty years old again. Exercise, eat right, be nurturing, happy, and radiate kindness. Be the best version of yourself at your age.”

Carrie says that society needs to stop telling older women not to wear certain clothes like miniskirts, belly baring tops, or bikinis. Women can wear what they feel comfortable in and yes it’s perfectly acceptable to be sexy after 40! If you shop in any older woman’s department, clothes are unflattering, rather untrendy, and frumpy looking. She says it’s like we are paying money to be invisible. We should dress in what makes us feel good and love who we are no matter what age we are.

Take celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stafani, Jennifer Aniston, they are all over 50 and setting an example of what women can look like that defies society’s expectations. With their super fit bodies, figure hugging skimpy clothes, and long luscious locks, they are some of the sexiest women in the world. All women of any age can follow their lead not what society imposes on us, the sky’s the limit says Carrie and that is the core of her coaching work.

Carrie also speaks authoritatively on all these key issues in her professional speaking engagements and with her positive energy inspires women everywhere as a role model with her warmth and genuine candor.

“My coaching work embraces The Radical Empowerment Method a -tried and true method for women to stop being stuck behind that desk, get off the couch, and into our pow pow shoes meaning stepping into your divine feminine power.”

Her book emphasizes that in order to move forward we need to sort through past grief and embrace forgiveness and joy. Healing is the most powerful purpose of who we are and we can’t get clarity unless we let go of past trauma.

Through her high level one on one coaching, group coaching, and acclaimed professional speaking Carrie is consistently encouraging women to live up to their full potential.

“Every time you wake up this morning you have a job to do, becoming the best version of yourself. The person you were created to be means living with positivity, self-love, and kindness to yourself and others and when you do you will be living your very best life.”

For more information, visit https://carrievee.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno