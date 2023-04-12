Financial Economist Dr. Albert Metz Joins BRG as Managing Director

NEW YORK , April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that financial economist and econometrician Dr. Albert Metz has joined the firm's New York office as a managing director in its Antitrust & Competition Policy and Financial Services Litigation & Investigations groups.

Metz is an economic and litigation consulting expert with deep expertise in credit markets, bankruptcies, asset pricing, monopolization, market manipulation, fixed income securities, and various debt derivatives. His experience spans numerous industries with a focus on cryptocurrencies, multisided transaction platforms, insurance, healthcare, telecom, real estate, and financial institutions. Metz has worked on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. He has testified several times on event study methodologies and market efficiency on behalf of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and defendants in bankruptcy proceedings.

Metz is the latest addition to BRG's world-leading antitrust and competition practice, following the recent appointments of renowned experts Dr. David S. Evans and Dr. Rosa M. Abrantes-Metz, and the September appointment of distinguished antitrust economist Dr. David Sunding.

"Albert is an important addition to our fast-growing antitrust and competition practice given his modeling work in fixed-income securities and complex debt and equity derivatives," Sunding said. "His expertise will be incredibly valuable to BRG clients. I look forward to working with him as we continue to grow our antitrust and securities litigation capabilities."

Commenting on his appointment, Metz said, "It's an exciting time to join BRG as the firm expands its antitrust and competition practice as well as its securities litigation capabilities. I look forward to contributing to the group's continued expansion."

Prior to becoming a consultant, Metz was the Managing Director of the Global Methodology Development Group at Moody's Investors Service with responsibility for developing all credit rating models and methodologies.

About Berkeley Research Group

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-economist-dr-albert-metz-joins-brg-as-managing-director-301795936.html

SOURCE Berkeley Research Group, LLC