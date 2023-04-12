LTP Partners with Kronos Research to Launch the Inaugural Liquidity Summit

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Liquidity Summit 2023, one of the most anticipated events of the year and the first of its kind for the digital asset industry, is set to take place on April 11, 2023, in Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong.

Liquidity 2023 will mark the first of what is planned to be a yearly event hosted by LTP, with this year's program presented in collaboration with Kronos Research. This annual grand gathering of elite global institutions brings together institutional traders, professional trading teams, quantitative funds, hedge funds, and private equity funds to meet, share best practices, and engage in discussion regarding the latest information, technological innovations, and market trends.

The summit is honored to have the support of esteemed sponsors Cobo, Bluefin, and Alibaba, as well as valued supporting partners WOO Network, Orderly Network, and JZL Capital. In addition, Foresight News will serve as the strategic media partner, with additional media coverage from BlockBeats, Odaily, Chain Catcher, Techflow, and PANews.

With a focus on innovation, industry development, regulation, and market opportunities and challenges, Liquidity Summit 2023 will feature a roster of industry leaders, top trading institutions, digital currency asset banks, exchanges, custodians, investment banks, and regulators. Participants will have the unique opportunity to exchange views, share experiences, and promote industry cooperation and development.

This year's meeting, themed "Rebuilding Trust and Improving Security for a Better Future," will tackle cutting-edge trends and vision for the future of the digital asset field, from the perspective of institutional traders.

By providing an interactive platform, Liquidity Summit 2023 will seek to inspire new ideas, foster collaboration, and bring together a community of forward-thinking individuals who welcome the opportunities and development of the new year in the digital asset field.

Panel Discussion 1: Deeper Liquidity Through Security, Trust, and Transparency

Lennix Lai | OKX | Managing Director

Samuel Yim | 1inch Network | Head of APAC

Louie Lee | Prosynergy | Managing Director

Jack Poon | The Hong Kong Polytechnic University | Professor

Yusen Chau | Pythagoras Investment | CIO, Head of Research

Keynote Speech: Alibaba Cloud Makes Financial Trading Smoother and Simpler

Zhou Ming | Alibaba Cloud | Financial Services Industry Solutions Expert

Panel Discussion 2: Third-Party Custody: How to Build a Secure and Transparent Digital Asset Trading Environment?

Amy Zhang | Fireblocks | VP of Sales, APAC

Takatoshi Shibayama | Copper.co | Head of Sales, APAC

Steven Bowman | Bitgo | Managing Director, Head of APAC

Athena Yu | Ceffu | VP of Custody

Junde Yu | Cobo | Head of Global Sales

Panel Discussion 3: Is the Future of Finance Decentralized?

Gracy Chen | Bitget | Managing Director

Amos Zhang | MetaWeb Ventures | Managing Partner

Kevin Feng | WOO Network | Head of DeFi

Victor Wang | Bluefin | Head of Business Development

Sam Lam | Nomura Laser Digital | Investment Principal

Panel Discussion 4: Infrastructure Revolution for Sustainable DeFi & CeFi Development

Lin Chen | Deribit | Head of Business Development, Asia

Sijie Han | AWS | Solutions Architect Regional Leader

Discus Fish | Cobo | Co-Founder, CEO

Ran Yi | Orderly Network | Co-Founder

Hao Xia | LTP | Co-Founder, CGO

Panel Discussion 5: Insights Into Institutional Trading: Observations and Perspectives on the Market

Vincent Liu | Kronos Research | COO

Jaden Chan | Flow Traders | Investor, BD Lead

Junfei Ren | Pando | Founder

Alex Pei | SAIF Creek Labs | Director

Richard Go | Gate.io | Head of Institutional Growth and Global Business Development

Through a diverse range of thought-leading speakers, attendees can expect to gain actionable insight on the future of institutional digital asset trading.

"We are thrilled to bring together some of the brightest minds and top institutions in the digital asset industry for Liquidity Summit 2023. With a focus on rebuilding trust and improving security, this year's summit will foster community building. This year we are happy to have Kronos Research on board. We look forward to promoting the growth of the digital asset ecosystem, for a better future for all," said Jack Yang, Founder and CEO of LTP.

"The Liquidity Summit, the first of its kind, will draw key institutions in the digital asset industry from different parts of the world. This highlights the industry's rapid growth and strong appetite among key players in this region. It is an honor to partner with LTP in leading the discussions on the most important issues that would allow for deeper market liquidity," said Mark Pimentel, Co-founder of Kronos Research.

About LTP

LTP, or LiquidityTech Protocol, is a premier digital asset prime broker that connects centralized and decentralized exchanges. With over 300 institutional clients and an annual trading volume exceeding $300 billion, LTP offers sophisticated trading services to clients worldwide. Their suite of services is fast, low-cost, and efficient, supported by cutting-edge technology and top-tier security.

LTP is trusted by institutions of all kinds including exchanges, platforms, quant funds, hedge funds, family offices, and professional traders. Through partnerships with leading exchanges and custodians, LTP provides custody, clearing, and settlement solutions that are revolutionizing the digital asset industry. These solutions foster a more transparent multi-party supervision system, facilitating security by design and contributing toward a safer industry.

To learn more about Kronos Research, visit

Website: www.liquiditytech.com

LinkedIn: @LTP | LiquidityTech Protocol

Twitter: @LTP_primebroker

About Kronos Research

Established in 2018, Kronos Research is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency market maker and quantitative trading firm, fueled by data research and intelligent algorithms, generating billions of US dollars in trading volume a day. Kronos's proprietary trading includes high-frequency, arbitrage, CTA strategies and also offers stable asset management services. In addition to this, Kronos also provides liquidity services to exchanges, DeFi protocols, and crypto projects like WOO Network, dYdX, and Orderly Network etc.

To learn more about Kronos Research, visit

Website: https://kronosresearch.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kronosresearch/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchKronos

