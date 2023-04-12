Star Buds, Emerald Fields Colorado Dispensaries Announce 4/20 Events

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Star Buds and Emerald Fields, two of the leading cannabis dispensaries in Colorado, are excited to announce the details for their upcoming festivities celebrating the high holiday that is 4/20.

All 19 of Star Buds' dispensary locations and all six of Emerald Fields' dispensary locations will host their own unique parties that will include good food from local vendors, music, and good vibes. Throughout the month of April, you can take advantage of exclusive discounts on a wide range of cannabis products such as edibles, vapes, concentrates, pre-rolls, and various flower deals at all Star Buds and Emerald Field dispensaries throughout Colorado.

"This 4/20, Star Buds and Emerald Fields are celebrating our customers in a major way. We're excited to reward our loyal customers with not only amazing deals and product specials, but opportunities to win big prizes and hot-ticket items," said Collin Lodge, Colorado Division President for Schwazze.

Star Buds and Emerald Fields loyalty club members will be automatically entered for monthly giveaways after meeting a certain threshold. However, no purchase is required to be eligible. Simply, email them at digitalmarketing@schwazze.com to enter their monthly drawings.

Visit the Star Buds and Emerald Fields websites to find the 420 celebrations and specials.

About Star Buds and Emerald Fields

Star Buds and Emerald Fields take pride in offering a diverse range of high-quality cannabis products, including concentrates, edibles, and tinctures, to cater to every customer's preferences. Their primary objective is to provide a welcoming and informative dispensary experience to ensure that each customer feels at ease and confident in their selection. They boast an unparalleled selection of products and offer one of the most competitive loyalty programs in the country to reward their customers for their patronage. Star Buds and Emerald Fields feels privileged to be able to give back to our local communities.

Media Contact:

Brittanny Szalewski, brittanny.szalewski@schwazze.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162154