Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,652 in the last 365 days.

UFCU Honored As Only Austin Company To Receive Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

2023 Designation Recognizes UFCU for Outstanding Employee Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, UFCU has received the 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, which recognizes organizations that elevate the employee experience and make a difference for employees every day. UFCU is Austin's largest locally owned financial institution and employs almost 800 people at its headquarters and 23 branches across Central Texas and Galveston County. It is the only company with headquarters in Austin to receive the designation.

The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. UFCU's engagement scores ranked in the top 2% of all organizations Gallup surveyed worldwide. Gallup found that UFCU and fellow highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, well-being, and organizational citizenship.

"UFCU employees have been instrumental to our success in providing high-quality service to our Members for more than 85 years," said UFCU CEO and President Michael Crowl. "Our employees love working on a purpose-driven team dedicated to the communities we serve. Our people-first company culture, which prioritizes the financial health and well-being of our Members and our employees, continues to be the cornerstone of our success. We are honored to receive this award for the third year in a row as it represents our commitment to those values and each other."

UFCU is committed to fostering a caring and supportive working environment that provides what matters most to its employees. Its comprehensive rewards package helps employees achieve whole-person wellness, including an onsite gym and fitness programs, life and disability insurance, financial education and advice, and legal assistance. Benefits are also available to spouses, domestic partners, and other dependents. In addition, UFCU prioritizes community service through paid volunteer time off and charitable contribution matches.

About UFCU
As a Member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, UFCU is passionate about helping people and their Members improve their lives to create a financially healthy community. With more than 361,000 Members in Central Texas and Galveston County and total assets under management of $4.5 billion, UFCU offers a variety of products, services, and education programs to empower Members in achieving financial health. For more visit ufcu.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ufcu-honored-as-only-austin-company-to-receive-gallup-exceptional-workplace-award-301795949.html

SOURCE UFCU

You just read:

UFCU Honored As Only Austin Company To Receive Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more