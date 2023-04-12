UFCU Honored As Only Austin Company To Receive Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

2023 Designation Recognizes UFCU for Outstanding Employee Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, UFCU has received the 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, which recognizes organizations that elevate the employee experience and make a difference for employees every day. UFCU is Austin's largest locally owned financial institution and employs almost 800 people at its headquarters and 23 branches across Central Texas and Galveston County. It is the only company with headquarters in Austin to receive the designation.

The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. UFCU's engagement scores ranked in the top 2% of all organizations Gallup surveyed worldwide. Gallup found that UFCU and fellow highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, well-being, and organizational citizenship.

"UFCU employees have been instrumental to our success in providing high-quality service to our Members for more than 85 years," said UFCU CEO and President Michael Crowl. "Our employees love working on a purpose-driven team dedicated to the communities we serve. Our people-first company culture, which prioritizes the financial health and well-being of our Members and our employees, continues to be the cornerstone of our success. We are honored to receive this award for the third year in a row as it represents our commitment to those values and each other."

UFCU is committed to fostering a caring and supportive working environment that provides what matters most to its employees. Its comprehensive rewards package helps employees achieve whole-person wellness, including an onsite gym and fitness programs, life and disability insurance, financial education and advice, and legal assistance. Benefits are also available to spouses, domestic partners, and other dependents. In addition, UFCU prioritizes community service through paid volunteer time off and charitable contribution matches.

About UFCU

As a Member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, UFCU is passionate about helping people and their Members improve their lives to create a financially healthy community. With more than 361,000 Members in Central Texas and Galveston County and total assets under management of $4.5 billion, UFCU offers a variety of products, services, and education programs to empower Members in achieving financial health. For more visit ufcu.org.

