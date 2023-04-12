Cineplex Inc. Announces Details of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - CGX, April 12, 2023 – Cineplex Inc. today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 results on Friday, May 12, 2023, and host an earnings webcast that morning at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the Company's results. Ellis Jacob, President and Chief Executive Officer, together with Gord Nelson, Chief Financial Officer, will host the webcast, which can be accessed as outlined below:

Cineplex Inc. Q1 2023 Earnings Webcast :

Please note, analysts who cover the Company, should use the dial-in option to participate in the live question period: 1-226-828-7575 (Local) or 1-833-950-0062 (Canada Toll-free), access code 918414.

All attendees should join 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Media are welcome to join in listen-only mode.

About Cineplex

Cineplex CGX is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

