Adventure Inspired Brand, Whiskey in the Wild Co, Releases Lowball Glasses Alongside eCommerce Partner Speakeasy Co

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of June 2022, NHL retiree Jeremy Roenick and his experienced business partners signed their brand, Whiskey in the Wild Co , to Speakeasy Co. (Speakeasy) for their eCommerce solutions. After a successful launch and holiday season with the industry-leading DTC platform, the brand is now releasing 3D mountain range lowball glasses to pair with their flagship products.

Whiskey in the Wild derived from the founders' love for all things outdoors. In addition to its premium flavor offerings, the brand differentiates itself in the industry by offering a uniquely designed, full-size 750ml bottle and attached flask. With Speakeasy, Whiskey in the Wild now has the infrastructure to sell DTC alcoholic and non-liquid merchandise, into most major markets.

Speakeasy predicts success for this unique offering; in the past, Roenick signed 1,000 bottles as a limited-time-offer, capturing NHL fans and spiking sales. By also signing to Speakeasy's marketing services, Whiskey in the Wild was able to increase its reach and gather valuable audience insights.

"Whiskey in the Wild is an innovative brand we're very proud to have as a partner," says Josh Jacobs, CEO of Speakeasy. "Whether it's new blends, or non-liquid merchandise, their customers anticipate greatness. Being the sole owners of our warehouses and distribution process, it's easy for us to support special releases like those of Whiskey in the Wild and ensure a positive customer experience."

"We had determined early on that we wanted to launch our new spirit brand and product direct-to-consumer. Bringing liquor to online markets is no simple process within the framework of a three-tier system," regards Gary Kehoe, co-founder of Whiskey in the Wild "After extensive research and interviews with the top e-premise companies, Speakeasy provided the most seamless DTC strategy. We recognize that the spirits DTC industry is still in its infancy with room to grow. With that, we view Speakeasy as an integral part of our team as we grow together."

By kicking off 2023 with a new product, Whiskey in the Wild is reinvigorating early fans with a special home experience to support the brand's mantra of celebrating life's moments. Currently, customers have access to two flavors and non-liquid merchandise—6 SKUs alongside the 3D glasses: https://whiskeyinthewild.com/pages/shop

