Metal Cutting Machine Market Is Expected To Grow From US$ 7.7 Billion in 2023 To US$ 13.7 Billion By 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, MD, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest estimates by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global metal cutting machine market is valued at US$ 7.7 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.



Metal cutting machines are in great demand, due to factors such as the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 systems, the growing need for automatic metal cutting technologies, and the rapidly developing worldwide building and construction industry. Another important factor driving the sales of metal cutting machines is the rising growth of metal additive manufacturing.

As the same setup may be used to cut a variety of shapes and material thicknesses, laser cutting machines do not require tool changes for each cutting task. Moreover, these metal cutting machines make intricate cuts with ease. Precision is a key benefit of laser cutting machines over other cutting technologies. Thus, all such factors are boosting the demand for laser cutting machines across the world.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide sales of metal cutting machines are expected to reach US$ 13.7 billion by 2033.

Metal cutting machines are widely used in the production of aerospace & defense products in the United States.

The presence of key market players in Germany is aiding market growth.

Demand for waterjet cutting machines is expected to increase at a healthy pace during the forecast period due to their high productivity rates.

"Use of metal cutting machines increasing rapidly in construction industry due to high need for perfect metal fabrication and cutting," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Metal Cutting Machine Industry Research Segmentation

By Product : Laser Cutting Machines Waterjet Cutting Machines Plasma Cutting Machines Flame Cutting Machines

By Application : Automotive Fabrication & Industrial Machinery Manufacturing Marine Aerospace & Defense Construction

By Distribution Channel :

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Report Attributes Details Metal Cutting Machine Market Size (2023E) US$ 7.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 13.7 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 6% CAGR Leading Regional Market North America No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Competitive Landscape

Automatic metal cutting machines are developing in response to their rising demand, and companies in the metal cutting machine market are increasing their R&D spending to acquire a competitive edge in terms of manufacturing effectiveness, product cost, and product capabilities.

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, key players in the metal cutting machine market are focusing on the regional expansion of their business, collaborations with local & international players, and building strong distribution networks across the globe. These tactics may help them to enhance their product folio, acquire more shares, and hold a major position.

Recent Market Developments

Star Micronics Co., Ltd. introduced the SX-38, a highly functional big diameter (38 mm) model, in September 2019. It is an automatic Swiss-style lathe made specifically for industrial operations in the automobile, aerospace, and healthcare industries.

In June 2022, Milwaukee Tools launched its cutting-edge wrecker with a NITRUS CARBIDE SAWZALL Blade. The tool is made to work more efficiently on various metals and is perfect for use on construction sites during demolition and remodelling projects.

Key Companies Profiled

Trumpf

Amada Co., Ltd.

Bystronic Laser AG

WARDJet

Koike Aronson, Inc.

Nissan Tanaka Corporation

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Water Jet Sweden AB

Flow International Corporation

Coherent Inc.

Messer Cutting Systems.

Omax Corporation

Boye Laser Applied Technology Co., Ltd.

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global metal cutting machine market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (laser cutting machines, waterjet cutting machines, plasma cutting machines, flame cutting machines), application (automotive, fabrication & industrial machinery manufacturing, marine, aerospace & defense, construction), and distribution channel (online, offline), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

