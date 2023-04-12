ResidentIQ Launch Provides More PropTech Choices for Residential Property Management Companies

Knoxville, TN, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inhabit has launched ResidentIQ a first of its kind ecosystem for residential property managers. This new solution provides technological innovation and best-in-class solutions while maintaining the efficiency of their existing core property management system (PMS). ResidentIQ by Inhabit brings comprehensive offerings in the operations, resident engagement, insurance, payment, and screening solutions within one simple relationship designed to pair with your existing PMS.

Gustavo Sapiurka, EVP & Managing Director of ResidentIQ, said "Property managers love the idea of a single invoice, contract, and point of contact. ResidentIQ provides all of that, plus a host of product experts under one umbrella in a completely flexible and customizable ecosystem."

ResidentIQ strives to enhance, not change, the way companies do business.

With a custom-tailored solution, ResidentIQ increases choice while reducing administrative friction caused by layers of interconnected vendors. By packaging industry leading solutions within one proven partner, ResidentIQ allows for easy scalability and seamless support by creating a powerful combination of connected PropTech.

"We're proud of this unique collection of best-in-class, stackable solutions that give property management companies a real edge in business without having to change their core software system," said Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit. "ResidentIQ gives owners and managers the power and flexibility of choice and the ability to close crucial gaps in their tech stack."

By further revolutionizing the PropTech buying experience, ResidentIQ simplifies the technology stack with a "build your own solution" as needed based on portfolio or asset type. Instead of multiple vendors serving small niche needs, ResidentIQ provides one contract, one bill and one customer service point of contact beyond the core PMS relationship. This provides accountability, strong integrations, and ease of use for today's busy PMC leaders.

ResidentIQ offers tech solutions covering all the essential areas of property management including payments, inspections and facilities, utility billing, lease compliance and audit, insurance, document management, marketing, online leasing, and employment and resident screening. The suite also has resources for learning management, a contact center, and a CRM for prospect and resident engagement. Each PMC has the flexibility to choose one, or all services to work seamlessly with their current management objectives and goals with adding new solutions as easy as completing a work order.

ResidentIQ's network of solutions cater to all residential sectors, including multifamily, single-family, affordable housing, student housing, HOA communities, and mixed-use properties.

Attending TAA ONE? Visit us at Booth 202 for more info.

About ResidentIQ

ResidentIQ by Inhabit is the easiest way to bring industry-leading tech solutions to any property management system. With a compelling collection of tools, ResidentIQ empowers property owners and managers to make better leasing decisions and run their business more efficiently. Simple and seamless workflows create an exceptional user experience for both renters and leasing teams. ResidentIQ was specifically designed to improve top-line performance with a proven fast path to revenue on the front end while lowering debt on the back end by reducing fraud, evictions, and skips. For more information, visit ResidentIQ.com.

About Inhabit

Inhabit is a software company serving the residential and vacation property management industries. It delivers best-in-class software solutions while fostering industry-leading innovation and collaboration. Powered by its diverse team of business leaders and industry experts, the company focuses on providing property management professionals more choice through its software ecosystems. Inhabit believes that property managers are central to the success of the residential and vacation housing markets and delivers products built to empower them, their investors, and communities. Inhabit's private equity partners include Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Insight Partners, Greater Sum Ventures and PSG, which support the company's commitment to property management software solutions. To learn more, visit Inhabit.com.

Joshua Phillips Inhabit 865-409-5275 Joshua.Phillips@inhabit.com