Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

There were 2,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,661 in the last 365 days.
Hamilton, Bermuda, 12 April 2023 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the "Company") announces that its 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information can be found attached to this press release.
April 12, 2023
The Board of Directors
Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Hamilton, Bermuda
Attachment
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.