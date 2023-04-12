Submit Release
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda, 12 April 2023 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the "Company") announces that its 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information can be found attached to this press release.

April 12, 2023

The Board of Directors

Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Hamilton, Bermuda

 

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

