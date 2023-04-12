Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda, 12 April 2023 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the "Company") announces that its 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information can be found attached to this press release.



