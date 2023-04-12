Submit Release
Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

LOGANSPORT, Ind., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $596,000 or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2022 of $783,000 or $1.28 per diluted share. The Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.45 per share in the first quarter of 2023.

Total loans were $160.6 million on March 31, 2023 compared to $159.2 million on December 31, 2022. Deposits were $209.3 million on March 31, 2023 compared to $216.7 million on December 31, 2022. Total assets on March 31, 2023 were $253.8 million compared to $255.0 million on December 31, 2022.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

  03/31/23 12/31/22
     
Total assets $253,820 $255,048
     
Loans receivable, net 160,583 159,195
Allowance for loan losses 2,947 1,969
Cash and cash equivalents 3,531 6,753
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks 3,000 3,000
Securities available for sale 73,149 71,922
Federal Home Loan Bank and AGM stock 3,148 3,148
Deposits 209,278 216,675
Borrowings 21,251 16,000
Shareholders' equity 21,329 20,441
Shares O/S end of period 609,431 609,742
Nonperforming loans 609 646
Real estate owned - -


  Three months ended 03/31
  2023 2022
     
Interest income    
(including Logansport Investments, Inc.) $2,787 $2,167
Interest expense 844 116
Net interest income 1,943 2,051
Provision for loan losses - -
Net interest income after provision 1,943 2,051
Gain on sale of loans 3 65
Total other income 259 235
General, admin. & other expense 1,539 1,459
Earnings before income taxes 666 892
Income tax expense 70 109
Net earnings $596 $783
Basic earnings per share $0.98 $1.28
Diluted earnings per share $0.10 $1.28
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 609,431 609,870


Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


