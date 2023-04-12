Federal court grants AG Knudsen request to block Biden’s overreaching water rule">Federal court grants AG Knudsen request to block Biden’s overreaching water rule HELENA - In response to a motion filed by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, the Un…

Submit Release
HELENA – In response to a motion filed by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota today issued a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency from implementing its final rule redefining Waters of the United States (WOTUS).

According to the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, estimates from the similar Obama-era rule would have placed nearly 90 percent of Montana’s land under the EPA’s jurisdiction.

“This injunction resulting from our lawsuit is welcome relief to Montana farmers and ranchers and workers in mining, energy, and other industries who would be harmed if this unconstitutional rule is allowed to take effect,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “This is just the first step to stopping the overreaching WOTUS rule. I will continue to fight the Biden administration and prevent them from claiming jurisdiction over massive swaths of Montana’s land and water.”

In February, Attorney General Knudsen was part of a 24-state coalition that filed a lawsuit against the EPA, asking a federal court to vacate the newly published final rule redefining WOTUS and declare it unlawful.

Read the preliminary injunction here.

