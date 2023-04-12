Coalition Wins Preliminary Injunction on Federal Authority Over Water Rule

April 12, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released that the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency from implementing its final rule redefining Waters of the United States (WOTUS).

In February, AG Reyes joined a coalition of 24 states in a lawsuit against the EPA asking a federal court to vacate the newly published final rule redefining WOTUS and declare it unlawful—West Virginia, Georgia, Iowa and North Dakota were joined in the lawsuit by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming.

Read a copy of Wednesday’s order here.