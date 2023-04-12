Genesis Electronics Group Hires Tony Petraborg as Lead Mechatronics, Battery and Integration Engineer In the Production of Glīd Vehicles

Mr. Petraborg’s 26+ years designing, integrating, testing, and launching cutting edge battery systems and vehicles will be crucial for the execution of Glīd’s business plan

Salt Lake City, UT – April 12, 2023 – Genesis Electronics Group, Inc. (GEGI), the maker of the autonomous road-to-rail patent-pending shipping technology Glīd, today announced that it has hired Tony Petraborg as a lead mechatronics, battery and integration engineer for the buildout of Its Glīders.

Prior to joining Genesis Electronics, Tony spent the past 26+ years developing an impressive track record of designing, integrating, testing, and launching cutting edge battery systems and vehicles for aviation, automotive, battery storage systems, performance and commercial vehicles for some of the leading innovators in the industry. His experience spans 14 companies that include elite organizations such as Boeing, Bombardier, Sikorsky, Airbus, and Saratech. He served as the Principal Engineer at Romeo Power and Faraday Future in charge of battery systems and designs.

During his career, Tony has worked on sub-sonic military target drones, multiple aircraft and helicopters, rockets and spaceships. His unique background and work history will be highly valuable to the build out of Glīd’s vehicles. More details about his extensive work history can be found here.

“Decarbonizing intermodal transportation is one of the most important forces of our lifetime,” said Kevin Damoa, CEO of Genesis Electronics. “At the heart of this paradigm shift is the ability to choose a cleaner, more sustainable way to move commodities throughout the world starting here in the United States. Glīd is uniquely positioned to address this opportunity, and with Tony’s rich background and unique experiences, we’ll be equipped to deploy and commercialize the solution.”

Tony Petraborg commented “I am thrilled to be a part of a team that is working on innovative solutions for real world obstacles that we all are facing today on a global scale. I’ve worked my whole life on cutting-edge solutions to bring about a better tomorrow for the issues we all face today, and I couldn’t be more blessed to work alongside Kevin and the team at Glīd to bring this technology to reality.”

On March 2, the Company announced its plans for growth and development for 2023 and 2024. The hiring of Tony Petraborg and recently Jarod Doran is a direct step toward the execution of those goals and the Company’s plans.

About Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.

Genesis Electronics Group, through Its wholly-owned subsidiary Glīd, is building first of its kind autonomous road-to-rail shipping vehicles called Glīders. Glīders will enable fully-loaded semi-trailers access to rails where traditionally it didn’t make sense. Genesis Electronics Group plans on owning and operating each Glīder in its fleet, and providing a “Glider-as-a-Service” business model.



Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.

communications@genesis-electronics.com