Chat GPT Directing Founder On How To Launch His Start Up
AskHumans founder let's Chat GPT tell him what to do for 1 hour each day, creating symbiotic strategy that yields prestigious accelerator acceptance & clients.
I thought it'd be interesting to play around and ask Chat GPT what to do for an hour each day to maximize the effectiveness of our launch. We've had amazing results. It's like a virtual Co-founder”
— Zak Kidd
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AskHumans, an innovative customer feedback platform founded by serial entrepreneur Zak Kidd, is revolutionizing the way businesses gain insights into customer needs and preferences by creating a symbiotic relationship between human expertise and artificial intelligence. The company proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking solution, which leverages OpenAI’s GPT AI technology to transform customer research and communication across various industries.
As a 30-day experiment, Zak used GPT-4 to guide the launch of AskHumans’ GPT-4 powered platform. With over 5 years of experience in the AI industry and having previously founded another AI company, Spacetrics, and served as the technical co-founder of SwingSpace, LLC, Zak embarked on this unique challenge to test the symbiosis between human expertise and AI.
"Our team has built a platform focused on helping organizations better understand customer values through open-ended questions analyzed by GPT-4. I thought it would be interesting to play around a bit and ask Chat GPT what to do for an hour each day to maximize the effectiveness of our launch. Yes, even this press release was suggested by Chat GPT," said Zak Kidd. "In a sense, I had a co-founder for the last 30 days with Chat GPT."
This recursive strategy has brought remarkable results, including acceptance into a prestigious accelerator and signing up several clients who use AskHumans to better understand their customers' wants through scalable 1-to-1 conversations.
Zak shared, "Each day, I would ask Chat GPT in the morning what else I should do for 1 hour. Its suggestions about reaching out to influencers and specific people on Twitter made all the difference. It's a superpower when it comes to this type of pairing."
AskHumans, in four steps, helps organizations measure customer feedback and return personalized replies to each customer using GPT-4:
1) Enabling organizations to ask open-ended questions to customers, who can privately answer by speaking.
2) Analyzing customer responses using powerful GPT-4 AI technology for sentiment.
3) Providing valuable information that can inform business strategies and improve customer satisfaction.
4) Creating a symbiotic relationship between human expertise and AI to maximize results.
By leveraging this innovative approach, AskHumans helps businesses gain deeper insights into customer needs and preferences, offering a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving landscape of customer research and communication.
For more information about AskHumans and its unique approach to customer research and communication, please visit www.askhumans.io.
About AskHumans
AskHumans is a pioneering customer feedback platform that connects businesses with deeper insights into customer needs and preferences. By leveraging powerful GPT-4 AI technology and prioritizing open-ended inquiry, AskHumans aims to redefine customer research and communication, delivering the most valuable information for businesses to improve customer satisfaction across various industries.
For media inquiries, please contact:
press@askhumans.io
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.