ProSomnus® and Lovell® Partner to Provide a CPAP Alternative Solution to Veterans with Sleep Apnea

ProSomnus is honored to partner with Lovell to expand access to Precision Oral Appliance Therapy for the millions of Veterans with Obstructive Sleep Apnea.”
— Len Liptak, CEO, ProSomnus Sleep Technologies
PLEASANTON, CA, US, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell Government Services and ProSomnus announced today that they have partnered to list ProSomnus Precision Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) devices on government contract vehicles. Lovell Government Services will serve as ProSomnus’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Services (IHS).
ProSomnus’s FDA-cleared, Precision OAT devices are a practical alternative to legacy oral devices and CPAP machines. In clinical studies, ProSomnus devices have demonstrated excellent efficacy and robust patient compliance relative to other treatment options. They reposition and stabilize the jaw during sleep, improving airflow through a patient's pharyngeal space. ProSomnus Precision OAT devices consist of maxillary and mandibular arches that are precision-manufactured with twin-mated posts and are digitally milled to be patient-specific. Prescribed advancements can be achieved by removing the current upper- or lower-device arch and inserting the next arch in the mandibular advancement series.
As ProSomnus’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Government Customers can now find ProSomnus Precision OAT devices on the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA) and on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
"ProSomnus Precision OAT devices help increase patient compliance and safety for Veterans living with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). I think it’s safe to say, no one enjoys sleeping with a CPAP. ProSomnus provides a cost-effective alternative.” Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.
"ProSomnus is honored to partner with Lovell to expand access to Precision Oral Appliance Therapy for the millions of Veterans with Obstructive Sleep Apnea," said Len Liptak, CEO and co-founder of ProSomnus Sleep Technologies. "ProSomnus has a proud history supporting the U.S. Army and Veterans. A number of Team ProSomnus are proud Veterans. And, personally, as the son of a service-disabled Veteran, I can say with conviction that ProSomnus looks forward to working with Lovell to improve the lives and health of those who have done so much for our country."
About ProSomnus
ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) precision intraoral medical devices offer effective, economical, and patient-preferred treatment for patients suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). ProSomnus is the first manufacturer of mass-customized Precision Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) devices to treat OSA, which affects over 74 million people in North America and is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus’s patented, FDA-cleared devices are a less invasive and more comfortable alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, and lead to effective and patient-preferred outcomes. A growing body of research, including studies published by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine and Military Medicine, suggests ProSomnus’s Precision OAT devices are an effective treatment for mild to moderate OSA. Additional clinical research has shown that ProSomnus’s Precision OAT devices mitigate many of the side effects associated with alternative treatments and improve economics for payers and providers. With more than 200,000 devices delivered, ProSomnus’s devices are the most prescribed Precision OAT in the U.S. ProSomnus’s FDA-cleared devices are authorized by the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army, and are often covered by medical insurance, Medicare, and social health programs in key international markets. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services is a trusted government vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
+1 850-684-1867
email us here