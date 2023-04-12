Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,709 in the last 365 days.

Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Dismissal of Claim Against Savanna Energy Services Corp.

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total”) (TSX:TOT) is pleased to announce that the Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Western Energy Services Corp. (“Western”) of two previous court decisions dismissing Western’s claim against Savanna Energy Services Corp. (“Savanna”) for a $20 million break fee following the acquisition of Savanna by Total in 2017. Savanna is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Total Energy provides contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & CEO at (403) 216-3921 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Dismissal of Claim Against Savanna Energy Services Corp.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more