Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Dismissal of Claim Against Savanna Energy Services Corp.

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total”) (TSX:TOT) is pleased to announce that the Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Western Energy Services Corp. (“Western”) of two previous court decisions dismissing Western’s claim against Savanna Energy Services Corp. (“Savanna”) for a $20 million break fee following the acquisition of Savanna by Total in 2017. Savanna is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total.



