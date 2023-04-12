Division of Marine Fisheries invites public input on communication strategies

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is conducting a survey to collect information and input to improve its engagement strategies.

Members of the public are invited to click here to complete the survey. Licensed coastal fishermen who have an email on file will receive an email inviting them to participate in the survey, as well.

The Division wants to ensure that the outreach, education, promotion, and collaboration opportunities it provides are relevant to the people it serves. This survey will help inform the Division’s coastal fisheries outreach programs in the future.

Additionally, those who complete the survey will be entered into a random drawing for a prize.

The survey will be open from April 12, 2023 to May 15, 2023.