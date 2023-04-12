University mourns loss of Professor Emeritus Armand Silva

April 12, 2023

The University mourns the loss of Armand Joseph Silva, 91, professor emeritus of civil, environmental and ocean engineering, who died peacefully April 1. A renowned ocean engineer, researcher and professor, Armand held many interests, was devoted to family and friends, and led a vibrant life.

As a professor and department chair at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and the University of Rhode Island, he was advisor to more than 40 graduate students. In his oceanographic research expeditions, he collaborated with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Sandia National Laboratories, Scripps Oceanographic Institute, Office of Naval Research, and National Science Foundation. He established the world renowned Marine Geomechanics Laboratory at URI.

Please see the full obituary.