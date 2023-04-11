NMFP Names Yokosuka Hospital Corpsman as Senior Sailor of the Year

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Justin A. Henriquez, leading petty officer of the Primary Care Department at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Sasebo, Japan, rose above the competition to earn the SSOY distinction.

“I want to really thank all the senior enlisted leaders and master chiefs for the leadership and trust they’ve put in us all,” said Henriquez, a native of Hemet, California. “It means a lot to allow and trust us to do what we do.”

In his current role at NMRTU Sasebo, he enhances the readiness in Navy Medicine by leading 35 Sailors into providing the highest quality of care for U.S. 7th Fleet assets.

“I make it my daily duty to remind my Sailors that what they do is extremely important to the fleet being able to do their jobs and ensure that they are rewarded for their hard work at the end of the day,” said Henriquez.

In 2010, Henriquez was attending a local community college and working as an emergency medical technician in California. After a few semesters at school, he realized that he was interested in doing something more, so he went to see the local Navy recruiter.

“Before I knew it, I was swearing in with a contract as a hospital corpsman,” said Henriquez. “I have always been fascinated by the culture and history that came with being a Navy Sailor. I also had quite a few family members that served in the Navy. When the time came to choose a branch, I didn’t hesitate to choose the Navy.”

The role of a hospital corpsman is a prestigious one and the history reflects a group that’s tried and tested.

“Our role in Sasebo is extremely important as we are responsible for ensuring that our fleet Sailors are mentally and physically ready to do their jobs,” said Henriquez. “It is also my job to train and mentor my Sailors so that when the time comes, we are able to provide the sharpest and best hospital corpsman to the fleet.”

But the most rewarding part of the job is the interactions with Sailors.

“The best part of my career has been watching my Sailors grow and crush their goals," said Henriquez. "There is nothing better than stepping into this role and seeing that exact moment when all their hard work pays off and you see that excitement on their faces; I feel like a proud parent.”

