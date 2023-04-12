EMU Physics Department Academic Staff Member Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı Receives Outstanding Reviewer Award from Canada

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Physics academic staff and Physics and Chemistry Department Chair Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı has been awarded the Outstanding Reviewer of the Year 2022 by the Canadian Journal of Physics, one of the scientific journals of Canadian Science Publishing, Canada's oldest and largest publishing house.

Canadian Journal of Physics (CJP) is a world-renowned Physics journal published monthly under the umbrella of Canadian Science Publishing since 1929 and is one of the first SCI journals of Web of Science. This journal publishes research and review articles and quick communications contributed by world-renowned experts covering topics in almost all fields of Physics. It also includes special issues devoted to current research in a particular field of Physics. In October 1998, CJP became the official journal of the Canadian Association of Physicists (CAP). Within the scope of this regulation, the approval of the CAP is sought for the selection of the Editor-in-Chief and Associate Editors.

CJP, the editors-in-chief of which are the world-renowned physicist Prof. Dr. Robert Mann (University of Warterloo) and Prof. Dr. Marco Mekli (Memorial University of Newfoundland), announced the Outstanding Reviewers of 2022 the other day. Outstanding Reviewers, selected according to the quality, up-to-dateness and number of the reviews completed in the former year, have been named as Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı from Eastern Mediterranean University and Prof. Dr. Bivudutta Mishra from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (India). CJP awarded the Outstanding Reviewers a digital badge along with a certificate.

Expressing his happiness and honor to be included in the Canadian Science Publishing Outstanding Reviewers list (https://rb.gy/cla8e), which includes only EMU's name amongst Turkish and Northern Cyprus universities, Prof. Dr. Sakallı was also selected as the Outstanding Reviewer of the "Classical and Quantum Gravity" journal, another world-renowned Physics magazine in England, in two consecutive years, as 2018 and 2019. Today, with 235 reviews verified in the Web of Science database, Prof. Dr. Sakallı is among the most influential (99th percentile) reviewers in the world,.

Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı’s Web of Science profile is available at:

https://www.webofscience.com/wos/author/record/K-2077-2013