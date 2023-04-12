Automotive Cybersecurity Companies: Key Players in the Growing Automotive Security Market

Emergen Research Logo

Find out how Automotive Cybersecurity companies are responding to the increasing threat of cyber attacks and driving growth in the Automotive Cybersecurity

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore the critical role played by Automotive Cybersecurity in securing the future of the automotive industry and driving market growth.

Leading companies looking for new revenue streams will find this research very helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It is useful for companies looking to diversify into new markets or expand their current scope of operations.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest developments in Automotive Cybersecurity and discover how this rapidly expanding market is driving innovation and growth in the auto industry.

Automotive Cybersecurity Market is projected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The market is driven by high-level package integration into vehicle ECUs and therefore the want for cybersecurity in connected cars has been magnified. Additionally, demanding knowledge privacy laws resulting in increasing demand for automotive cybersecurity is anticipated to spice up the expansion of the market additionally.

Security issues within the automotive business have come up in conjunction with Automotive Cybersecurity and connected cars round the corner. This has resulted in associate multiplied level of cyber-attacks within the automotive business that has fueled the requirement for automotive cybersecurity systems. The vehicle comprising of assorted electrical parts that ideally is connected through an inside network is well accessible to hackers. The hackers might take complete management of safety-critical parts like engines or brakes by gaining access to a tangential electronic management unit. Thus, with the increasing quality of connected vehicles, the auto-makers square measure operating in association with net service suppliers and package firms to supply cybersecurity systems to the users. The growing incorporation of advanced options and growing adoption of telematics services in vehicles also are powerfully boosting the enlargement of the worldwide automotive cybersecurity market.

The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. A detailed analysis of the global Automotive Cybersecurity market is presented in the report, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets.

Claim Sample PDF Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/117

Key Highlights from the Report

Within the cybersecurity market, the event of countermeasures is incredibly tough as a result of the shortage of standardization of cybersecurity solutions. The solutions for cybersecurity rely on the specifications given by the OEMs. These solutions vary because of the utilization of various platforms within the same vehicle model, variations within the electronic design, and totally different options within the vehicle. As a result, the automotive cybersecurity resolution suppliers face integration risks to affect threats and vulnerabilities of a vehicle.

Autonomous vehicles are gaining unprecedented quantity of traction. The expansion of autonomous vehicles offers unequaled opportunities to cloud suppliers, OEMs, and alternative industry stakeholders to collaborate and partner with automotive firms to leverage this growth. In order to develop self-service vehicles, there has been an agreement between the automobile manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, and Uber Technologies INC. in 2017 which implies that autonomous vehicles is likely to be a reality shortly. The arrival of autonomous vehicles can increase cybersecurity threats and, hence, drive the automotive cyber security business.

Stakeholders from non-automotive industries square measure researching to look at the cybersecurity level globally. As an example, in 2017, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialized agency of the UN that deals with information and telecommunication matters extended their commitment towards various countries for keeping knowledge safe and secure for the upcoming years. These standards mandating cybersecurity solutions squares an ideal measure which can drive the adoption of cybersecurity on a global scale.

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Denso Corporation, Aptiv, Escrypt, Continental AG, Karamba Security, Harman International, Saferide Technologies Ltd., Trillium Secure, Inc., NXP Semiconductors and Vector Informatik Gmbh among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Cybersecurity Market on the basis of vehicle type, application and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ADAS and Safety

Infotainment System

Powertrain System

Body Control and Comfort

Telematics System

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Wireless Network Security

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/117

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Read Our Blog On

Automotive Cybersecurity: Protecting the Vehicle and its Systems from the Outside World

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/automotive-cybersecurity-protecting-the-vehicle-and-its-systems-from-the-outside-world

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.