Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market is estimated to cross a worth of US$ 1,648.89 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period | Future Market Insights, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial vacuum cleaners market is predicted to be worth US$ 993.91 million in 2023, and rise to US$ 1,648.89 million by 2033. The global industry was expanding at a CAGR of 5% during 2018 to 2022.

The growing significance of social media and online sales platforms is one of the most important growth factors. Social media platforms have played a significant role in spreading knowledge about technologically advanced products and new releases.

The market's development is impacted by the increasing acceptance of technological vacuuming solutions in place of manual cleaning alternatives.

Industrial vacuum cleaner application is growing as a result of high labor expenses, complicated production processes, and other industries where the risk of accidents is continually rising.

The market expansion for industrial vacuum cleaners is constrained by high machinery prices, intricate and large machine structures, and a lack of readily available spare parts.

Profitable Market Opportunity

Businesses are putting more of an emphasis on developing products that are digitally upgraded and have lower emissions and noise. In order to capitalize on the sales potential, a number of significant industrial vacuum cleaner manufacturers have also created products like steam cleaners that are likely to be utilized to disinfect surroundings. The introduction of these devices helped companies increase the sales of industrial vacuum cleaners.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, the industrial vacuum cleaners market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand with the CAGR of 4.6%.

By 2033, the United States is likely to lead the industrial vacuum cleaners market with the CAGR of 4.2%.

The industrial vacuum cleaners market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 944.1 million in 2022.

The market is anticipated to expand at a valuation of US$ 1,156.33 million by 2026, as a result of rising applications in end use industries.

Due to the market's excellent potential and emerging AI technologies, analysts expect it is likely to rise 1.05 times between 2022 and 2023.

Based on product type, the canister vacuum cleaners dominated the market in 2022 and continued to lead, with the market share of 25% in 2023.

Based on end use, the food and beverage led the market share in 2022, and continues to lead the market with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the heavy duty segment lead the market share in 2023 with a share of 55.5%.

Critical Approaches Increasing Top Players' Wealth

Automation is being used by producers of industrial vacuum cleaners to raise sales on the global market and enhance the quality and flexibility of the manufacturing process.

With the development of clever apps and robotic technology, cleaning is becoming more sophisticated in order to extract more value from the data streaming from many industrial verticals.

Key Players

Delfin Industrial Vacuums

Pullman Ermator Inc.

Polivac International Pty Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

American Vacuum Company

Oreck Corporation

Hoover Commercial

VAC-U-MAX

Nilfisk, Inc.

Alfred Karcher GmbH and Co. KG

Recent Developments

August 2021 saw a partnership between European Customer Synergy and Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG. In order to lower operational costs for ECS and increase sustainability, Kärcher and ECS want to intensify their partnership and concentrate on innovation in the upcoming years.

Guangdong Joy Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (LeSheng Smart), a manufacturer of household cleaning appliances, completed an A+ financing for 200 million dollars in April 2022.

Key Segments

Industrial Vacuum Cleaners By Mode of Operation:

Electric

Pneumatic

Industrial Vacuum Cleaners By System Type:

Portable

Stationary

Industrial Vacuum Cleaners By Product Type:

Upright

Canisters

Backpacks





Industrial Vacuum Cleaners By Application:

Heavy Duty

Medium Duty

Explosion Proof



Industrial Vacuum Cleaners By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Metal Working

Automotive

Others

Industrial Vacuum Cleaners by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Mode of Operation

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Mode of Operation, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2023 to 2033

5.3.1. Electric

5.3.2. Pneumatic

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Mode of Operation, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Mode of Operation, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By System Type

