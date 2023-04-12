Liquid Biopsy Companies Leading the Charge in the Growing Liquid Biopsy Market

Emergen Research Logo

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report presents an exhaustive analysis of the Liquid Biopsy market and offers investors, stakeholders and business strategists’ valuable insights on the forecast period 2022-2030. The report on the Global Liquid Biopsy Market presents the growth rate and market value projected to be reached by the market in the coming years

The global liquid biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 7,645.0 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in demand for early cancer detection is a key factor driving global liquid biopsy market revenue growth.

Liquid biopsy is a safe and popular procedure carried out during examination of cancer. The procedure is easy and minimally invasive, allows early detection and diagnosis of cancer, and helps in identification of cancer treatment. In addition, growing popularity of non-invasive techniques is driving private and public financing for research in the field of liquid biopsy, which allow medical professionals to discover various aspects of a tumor through a patient’s blood sample. It facilitates medical professionals to understand, which treatments are suitable for patients.

Development of liquid biopsy has led to a better understanding of molecular diagnostics of circulating tumor DNA. Increased adoption of liquid biopsy in cancer is due to its potential for non-invasive detection of targeted genomic alteration in correspondence to targeted therapy. Non-cancerous application of liquid biopsy includes diagnosis of heart attack and atherosclerosis. Advancement in next-generation sequencing for patients with advanced stages of cancer is driving market growth.

The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. A detailed analysis of the global Liquid Biopsy market is presented in the report, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets.

Key Highlights From the Report

The assay kits segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, due to increasing demand for liquid biopsy tests. Assay kits full packages that contain everything needed to conduct liquid biopsy, which include all materials or equipment needed to experiment. High demand for these assays in hospitals and cancer clinics for early diagnosis is a key factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

The Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue growth rate during the forecast period. CTCs are cells that break out from primary or secondary cancers and enter the bloodstream, thus, they are used as a noninvasive liquid biopsy procedure. CTCs have been proven to be prognostic and predictive biomarkers in various malignancies including lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate. CTCs can be utilized as drug targets and to guide therapeutic cancer management. CTCs have clinical uses in cancer prognosis prediction, therapy regimen selection, monitoring, and drug target applications.

The blood sample segment is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Blood test is non-invasive, has no risks, also cuts down on the cost, and time it takes to diagnose a problem. CTCs, cfDNAs, exosomes, and microvesicles can all be detected in a blood sample, making blood-based liquid biopsy more popular. Circulating biomarkers in the blood play an important role in understanding tumorigenesis and metastasis, as well as determining tumor dynamics throughout treatment and disease progression.

The Multi-gene-parallel analysis (NGS) segment revenue is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. NGS technology can detect a variety of mutations that may be involved in tumorigenesis, as well as resistance mechanisms that have evolved from pre-existing clones after treatment. This technology is used in targeted panels for ctDNA mutation identification that is specific and extremely sensitive, as well as for screening unknown variants.

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Guardant Health, Biocept, Inc., QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., MDxHealth, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, and Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global liquid biopsy market based on product type, circulating biomarkers, sample type, technology, disease, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Assays Kits

Instruments

Services

Circulating Biomarkers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

Others

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Blood Sample

Urine Sample

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Multi-gene-parallel Analysis (NGS)

Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays)

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Oncology

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Others

Non-cancer

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals & Physician Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Centers

Others

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Target Audience of the Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

