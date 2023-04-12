Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,694 in the last 365 days.

Royal Gold Announces Virtual Investor Update on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will host a virtual Investor Update to provide a strategic update of Royal Gold's business, including 2023 guidance, on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 9:30am to 12:00pm ET. A press release detailing 2023 guidance will be issued, before market open, on the same day. Prepared remarks by members of Royal Gold's management team will be followed by a live question and answer session.

Access to the live event will be available through: Royal Gold Investor Update

Dial-in numbers:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (888) 304-1803
Participant International Dial-In Number: (848) 488-9277

A replay of the event will be available on the Royal Gold website under:

www.royalgold.com/investors/events-presentations

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned interests on 182 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005645/en/

You just read:

Royal Gold Announces Virtual Investor Update on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more